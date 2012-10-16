ZigZag is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

ZigZag measures 27.71 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.40 feet and a beam of 6.46 feet. She has a deck material of composite.

ZigZag has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.

ZigZag also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

ZigZag has a top speed of 11.60 knots and a cruising speed of 10.60 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

ZigZag accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

ZigZag has a Blue hull.

ZigZag is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.