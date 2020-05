Zinat al Bihaar is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1988 by Oman Royal Yacht Squadron.

Design

Zinat al Bihaar measures 61.00 metres in length and has a beam of 9.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 508 tonnes.

Zinat al Bihaar has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Colin Mudie.

Zinat al Bihaar also features naval architecture by Burness Corlett - Three Quays Limited.