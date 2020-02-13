Zita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

Zita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Zita measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 9.26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 444 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Zita has a GRP hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Benetti.

Zita also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Zita has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Zita has a fuel capacity of 67,700 litres, and a water capacity of 11,200 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Zita accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zita is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BV06.

Zita is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.