Length 48.8m
Year 1924
Zodiac
Sail Yacht
Zodiac is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1924 by Hodgdon Yachts.
Design
Zodiac measures 48.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.88 metres and a beam of 7.77 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 145 tonnes.
Zodiac has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by William Hand Jr..
Zodiac also features naval architecture by William Hand Jr..
Performance and Capabilities
Zodiac has a top speed of 9 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.