Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 48.8m
Year 1924

Zodiac

1924

|

Sail Yacht

Zodiac is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1924 by Hodgdon Yachts.

Design

Zodiac measures 48.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.88 metres and a beam of 7.77 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 145 tonnes.

Zodiac has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by William Hand Jr..

Zodiac also features naval architecture by William Hand Jr..

Performance and Capabilities

Zodiac has a top speed of 9 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

9Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.77m

crew:

-

draft:

4.88m
Other Hodgdon yachts
Featured Events