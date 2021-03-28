Zodiac is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1924 by Hodgdon Yachts.

Design

Zodiac measures 48.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.88 metres and a beam of 7.77 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 145 tonnes.

Zodiac has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by William Hand Jr..

Zodiac also features naval architecture by William Hand Jr..

Performance and Capabilities

Zodiac has a top speed of 9 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.