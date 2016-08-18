ZOI is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Admiral Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

ZOI measures 25.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.

ZOI has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

ZOI has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

ZOI accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

ZOI flies the flag of Greek.