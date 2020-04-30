Zoom Zoom Zoom is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Zoom Zoom Zoom measures 49.07 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 466 tonnes.

Zoom Zoom Zoom has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Zoom Zoom Zoom also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Zoom Zoom Zoom has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Zoom Zoom Zoom has a fuel capacity of 62,460 litres, and a water capacity of 10,220 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Zoom Zoom Zoom accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zoom Zoom Zoom has a hull NB of T030.

Zoom Zoom Zoom is an ABS Maltese Cross A1 Yachting Service AMS / MCA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.