Length 104.8m
Year 2019

Zoza is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Benetti in Livorno, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Zoza measures 104.8 metres in length and has a beam of 17.00 feet.

Zoza has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Zoza has a hull NB of FB 272.

