We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
ZOZO
2016|
Motor Yacht
ZOZO is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
ZOZO measures 40.05 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 338 tonnes.
ZOZO has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
ZOZO also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Performance and Capabilities
ZOZO has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
ZOZO has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Other Specifications
ZOZO has a hull NB of 131/01.