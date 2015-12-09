ZOZO is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

ZOZO measures 40.05 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 338 tonnes.

ZOZO has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

ZOZO also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

ZOZO has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

ZOZO has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Other Specifications

ZOZO has a hull NB of 131/01.