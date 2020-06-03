Zulu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Inace Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Zulu measures 36.10 metres in length and has a beam of 7.15 feet.

Zulu has a steel hull.

Accommodation

Her exterior design and interior design is by Michael Kirchstein.

Zulu accommodates up to 11 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.