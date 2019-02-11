Length 27.4m
Year 2006
Zurbagan
2006|
Sail Yacht
Zurbagan is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Garcia and most recently refitted in 2012.
Design
Zurbagan measures 27.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.20 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 63 tonnes.Her exterior design and interior design is by Giles Vaton.
Performance and Capabilities
Zurbagan has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Zurbagan has a fuel capacity of 2,300 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.
Accommodation
Zurbagan accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Zurbagan flies the flag of Malta.