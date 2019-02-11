Zurbagan is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Garcia and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Zurbagan measures 27.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.20 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 63 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Giles Vaton.

Zurbagan has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Zurbagan has a fuel capacity of 2,300 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

Accommodation

Zurbagan accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zurbagan flies the flag of Malta.