Adventure and Elegance: S/Y Eleonora For Sale
For a true sailing adventure, encompassing escapade and adrenaline while embracing all of the comfort and elegance of a true superyacht experience, look no further than Van Der Graaf’s S/Y Eleonora. This majestic sailing yacht, on the market with Bernard Gallay for €6.9million, strikes the delicate balance between timeless stateliness and excitement in one stunning and classic vessel.
Second Yacht in AMELS 60 Range Announced as Sold
In the latest brokerage news, Dutch shipyard AMELS have announced the sale of their second yacht in the AMELS 60 Limited Editions range. The design, introduced just before last year’s Monaco Yacht Show with the first sale generated just a few months after the following November, has generated a flurry of client interest since making its remarkable debut.
50m Mangusta RUSH Finds New Owner
Imperial Yachts has announced the sale of 50-metre Mangusta superyacht RUSH. A joint central listing between Imperial and Edmiston, the details of Rush’s sale remain confidential however her asking price was in the region of €14,900,000.
On the Market: 53m Bella with IYC
Recently refitted 53m superyacht Bella has entered onto the market with IYC, an ocean spectacle with an asking price of an incredible €14,900,000.
85m Lurssen Yacht ACE Listed for Sale
Eastwind Yachts has been announced as Sales Central Agent for the 85m Lurssen yacht ACE, which is listed for a figure of €145,000,000. Ace has been joined on the market by 67.15m support vessel Garcon, which is asking for €27,000,000.
Flagship Among 5 New Numarine Sales
Numarine has announced the sale of 5 more superyachts, comprising of 4 units of the 26XP and one unit of its flagship 32XP. The sales take the total number of sales from the XP series up to 14 and reflects the growing trust that owners are putting into Turkish built yachts.