Charter News

17 Dec 2019

Superyacht charters in the Caribbean are about to undergo their most popular months, and as a cool chill sets upon the shores of the Mediterranean, it is not hard to understand why. But for those looking to understand what makes just such a charter experience so indulgent and unforgettable, we took a look at a day in the culinary life on-board the stunning 70m Sherakhan - available for charter this winter in the Caribbean.