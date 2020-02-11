Charter News

Bahamian Bliss: Plan Your Perfect Superyacht Charter
Culinary Curations On-Board 70m Sherakhan
Superyacht charters in the Caribbean are about to undergo their most popular months, and as a cool chill sets upon the shores of the Mediterranean, it is not hard to understand why. But for those looking to understand what makes just such a charter experience so indulgent and unforgettable, we took a look at a day in the culinary life on-board the stunning 70m Sherakhan - available for charter this winter in the Caribbean.
Christmas Charter: Spotlight on Bella Vita
For this week’s charter focus, we turn the spotlight on the 75m Lurssen Bella Vita; a true giant in her field offering her lucky guests an unforgettable experience of a lifetime.
Uncover the UAE: Winter Charter Hotspot
Traditionally, the winter charter season sees the superyacht elite look to the Caribbean islands as their port of call for a sun-filled escape. However, more and more the United Arab Emirates is establishing itself as a leading charter destination. The unique experiences afforded in the glamorous Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai are backed by the holistic offering of services that superyacht clientele expect, making the UAE an unmissable adventure.
Maltese Falcon: A Caribbean Charter
One of the world’s largest sailing yachts, Maltese Falcon, is available for charter in the Caribbean during this winter season. Back in March of this year it was announced that IYC would act as CA for the iconic Perini Navi yacht, and now the first Falcon Rig creation has her sails set on a Caribbean adventure.
Heritage and Style On-board 62m Apogee
With the Antigua Charter Yacht Show well underway, all eyes this week have been on the thriving superyacht charter market. As the world’s superyacht fleet turns to the luxury yachting sanctuary of the Caribbean and its warmer shores, we thought it only suitable to take an in-focus look at one of the hottest charter yachts on the water this festive season.
Antigua Charter Show Focus: M/Y Eminence
With the Antigua Charter Show in full swing, we turn our attention to 78.43m M/Y Eminence, a charter charmer with a difference, available for the very first time on the charter market...