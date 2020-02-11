Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

Charter in Style with M/Y Khalilah
Charter in Style with M/Y Khalilah
Newly Rebuilt Lady E Returns to Charter Market
Newly Rebuilt Lady E Returns to Charter Market
Yacht Management: The Swisspath Way
Yacht Management: The Swisspath Way
Chartering in the East Med onboard M/Y Air
Chartering in the East Med onboard M/Y Air
Top Destinations for a Spring Charter
Top Destinations for a Spring Charter
Play
Explore the South Pacific Onboard Cloudbreak
Explore the South Pacific Onboard Cloudbreak
New Year Charter Inspiration: Alaskan Discovery
New Year Charter Inspiration: Alaskan Discovery
Play
The Best Charter Yachts for Winter Wellness
The Best Charter Yachts for Winter Wellness
The Most Popular Charter Destinations of 2019
The Most Popular Charter Destinations of 2019

Charter News Archive

Displaying all 429 stories published

Read story
Charter News

Culinary Curations On-Board 70m Sherakhan

Superyacht charters in the Caribbean are about to undergo their most popular months, and as a cool chill sets upon the shores of the Mediterranean, it is not hard to understand why. But for those looking to understand what makes just such a charter experience so indulgent and unforgettable, we took a look at a day in the culinary life on-board the stunning 70m Sherakhan - available for charter this winter in the Caribbean.

Culinary Curations On-Board 70m Sherakhan
Read story
Charter News

Christmas Charter: Spotlight on Bella Vita

For this week’s charter focus, we turn the spotlight on the 75m Lurssen Bella Vita; a true giant in her field offering her lucky guests an unforgettable experience of a lifetime.

Christmas Charter: Spotlight on Bella Vita
Read story
Marina News

Uncover the UAE: Winter Charter Hotspot

Traditionally, the winter charter season sees the superyacht elite look to the Caribbean islands as their port of call for a sun-filled escape. However, more and more the United Arab Emirates is establishing itself as a leading charter destination. The unique experiences afforded in the glamorous Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai are backed by the holistic offering of services that superyacht clientele expect, making the UAE an unmissable adventure.

Uncover the UAE: Winter Charter Hotspot
Read story
Charter News

Maltese Falcon: A Caribbean Charter

One of the world’s largest sailing yachts, Maltese Falcon, is available for charter in the Caribbean during this winter season. Back in March of this year it was announced that IYC would act as CA for the iconic Perini Navi yacht, and now the first Falcon Rig creation has her sails set on a Caribbean adventure.

Maltese Falcon: A Caribbean Charter
Read story
Charter News

Heritage and Style On-board 62m Apogee

With the Antigua Charter Yacht Show well underway, all eyes this week have been on the thriving superyacht charter market. As the world’s superyacht fleet turns to the luxury yachting sanctuary of the Caribbean and its warmer shores, we thought it only suitable to take an in-focus look at one of the hottest charter yachts on the water this festive season.

Heritage and Style On-board 62m Apogee
Watch video
Charter News

Antigua Charter Show Focus: M/Y Eminence

With the Antigua Charter Show in full swing, we turn our attention to 78.43m M/Y Eminence, a charter charmer with a difference, available for the very first time on the charter market...

Antigua Charter Show Focus: M/Y Eminence
news Search
Featured Events