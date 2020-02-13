Read online now
Virtual Palm Beach Intl Boat Show Approaches
30th Monaco Yacht Show Set to Go Ahead
Dates Announced for MYBA Charter Show
Dates Announced for MYBA Charter Show
Dubai Boat Show Announces New Dates
The Superyachts Ready to Dazzle in Dubai
SYA Grand Soirée: "We Don't Compete, We Excel"
Benetti Hosts Inaugural Australia-Thailand Rendezvous
Quantum of Solace Makes Show Debut at Miami
Astondoa 100 Century Set to Shine at Miami Yacht Show
Industry News

The MYS Breaking News Centre 2019 Revisited

In September Superyachts.com reprised its role at the Breaking News Centre studio at the Monaco Yacht Show, welcoming the biggest names in the industry to share their insights on a whirlwind year. Always a great opportunity to gauge performance and highlight developing trends, we look back on the main event from this year’s superyacht calendar.

Industry News

The Antigua Charter Show 2019 Round Up

The most eagerly anticipated charter show, The Antigua Charter Show 2019, invited brokers globally from 4-9th December to the shores of Caribbean paradise hosting some of the most impressive charter vessels on the market. Superyachts.com attend to offer a privileged insight into the esteemed event...

Industry News

Bridging Art & the Superyacht World with Benetti

As habitual promoters of initiatives and events that highlight the strong ties that bind that shipyard and city, Benetti once again renews its close relationship with Livorno through sponsoring the prestigious international exhibition "Modigliani e l'avventura di Montparnasse. Capolavori dalle collezioni Netter e Alexander."

Charter News

Antigua Charter Show Focus: M/Y Eminence

With the Antigua Charter Show in full swing, we turn our attention to 78.43m M/Y Eminence, a charter charmer with a difference, available for the very first time on the charter market...

Events

The Must-See Yachts at Antigua Charter Show

As is typical from such a busy and eventful show season, we are only just recovering from the excitement that was Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show as it appears Antigua Charter Show is just around the corner. With that in mind, we took a look at our top three must-see yachts attending this year’s show.

Brokerage News

Cannes Debut Sparks Sale of Two Sanlorenzo Models

The premiere of the Sanlorenzo model SD96 at the Cannes Yachting Festival this year was a roaring success, so much so that this week the sale of not one but two SD96s has been confirmed.

