Palm Beach Boat Show Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus
Benetti Hosts Inaugural Australia-Thailand Rendezvous
Astondoa 100 Century Set to Shine at Miami Yacht Show
Palm Beach Boat Show Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus
Benetti Hosts Inaugural Australia-Thailand Rendezvous
Astondoa 100 Century Set to Shine at Miami Yacht Show
Displaying all 978 stories published
The MYS Breaking News Centre 2019 Revisited
In September Superyachts.com reprised its role at the Breaking News Centre studio at the Monaco Yacht Show, welcoming the biggest names in the industry to share their insights on a whirlwind year. Always a great opportunity to gauge performance and highlight developing trends, we look back on the main event from this year’s superyacht calendar.
The Antigua Charter Show 2019 Round Up
The most eagerly anticipated charter show, The Antigua Charter Show 2019, invited brokers globally from 4-9th December to the shores of Caribbean paradise hosting some of the most impressive charter vessels on the market. Superyachts.com attend to offer a privileged insight into the esteemed event...
Bridging Art & the Superyacht World with Benetti
As habitual promoters of initiatives and events that highlight the strong ties that bind that shipyard and city, Benetti once again renews its close relationship with Livorno through sponsoring the prestigious international exhibition "Modigliani e l'avventura di Montparnasse. Capolavori dalle collezioni Netter e Alexander."
Antigua Charter Show Focus: M/Y Eminence
With the Antigua Charter Show in full swing, we turn our attention to 78.43m M/Y Eminence, a charter charmer with a difference, available for the very first time on the charter market...
The Must-See Yachts at Antigua Charter Show
As is typical from such a busy and eventful show season, we are only just recovering from the excitement that was Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show as it appears Antigua Charter Show is just around the corner. With that in mind, we took a look at our top three must-see yachts attending this year’s show.
Cannes Debut Sparks Sale of Two Sanlorenzo Models
The premiere of the Sanlorenzo model SD96 at the Cannes Yachting Festival this year was a roaring success, so much so that this week the sale of not one but two SD96s has been confirmed.