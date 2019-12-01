The Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, officially sponsored by Etihad AIrways, takes place every year in November at the glamorous Yas Marina Circuit in Yas Island.

The inaugural F1 took place for the first time in 2009 at the Herman Tillke designed Yas Marina Circuit. Held in one of the world's most glamorous settings, in the gold-dipped city of skyscrapers, this event is a must-see for those seeking to enjoy a taste of the high life.

Set over one weekend at the end of November and start of December, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is an event not to be missed - whether you are there for the love of cars or after-race parties! Tickets and VIP packages, including exclusive access to after-race parties, are available on the official website of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.