The 58th Annual Antigua Charter Yacht Show takes place in Falmouth Harbour on December 4-9, 2019. Set on the beautiful crystal shores of Antigua in this idyllic setting, the event is a highlight of show season and certainly one that is not to be missed for yacht lovers, owners and charterers.

This year's show is extended to cover six days and will take place once again at Nelson's Dockyard Marina in English Harbour, the Falmouth Harbour Marina and the Antigua Yacht Club Marina - both located in Falmouth Harbour.

Due to demand from charter brokers and yacht management companies, all registered yachts will remain on the dock throughout the full 5 viewing days. This 5th day is also "Sail Day"; here, whereby management companies are given the chance to invite attending brokers to experience a 'micro-charters'. Brokers will be invited to cruise Antigua's stunning coastal waters and islands aboard a choice of some of the finest charter yachts in the Caribbean.