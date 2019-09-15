Every year since 1977 the luxurious surrounding of the bay of Cannes has welcomed the most prestigious shipbuilders in this unique industry, kick-starting the yachting season in a flurry of show-stopping elegance.

As the first show in the boating season, the Yachting Festival is Europe’s leading in-water boating event. The major players in pleasure yachting come here to launch the show season by showcasing their new worldwide models. Held between Vieux Port and Port Canto, the Cannes Yachting Festival is renowned for presenting some of the most exquisite superyachts available on the charter and brokerage markets, as well as premiering exciting new additions to the global fleet.