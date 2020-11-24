Dubai International Boat Show, postponed to new dates in November this year, comprises the largest marine event in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Dubai International Boat Show is the largest and most established boat show in the UAE, GCC and Middle East. Whether you want to buy a boat, discover luxury yachts and superyachts, explore the latest diving and aquatic innovations or ride the sparkling waves, it’s the definitive event to live a little more. Co-located with Dive MENA, the only dedicated show for the UAE and GCC diving community.

28 years after setting sail, the Dubai International Boat Show is once again set to be an unmissable marine event. Showcasing the finest in luxury superyachts and leisure craft from around the globe, this truly world-class event brings together boat buyers, sellers and enthusiasts.

This year, the biggest and most exciting Marine and Lifestyle show in the region is coming back to its spiritual home and all that perfectly encapsulates that hype, is the Dubai Harbour. Once complete, Dubai Harbour will be a world-class maritime neighbourhood like no other. With its cosmopolitan lifestyle, unprecedented marina berth mix, region's most advanced cruise terminals and extraordinary location, Dubai Harbour is the ideal home of the world-renowned Dubai International Boat Show.

The Dubai International Boat Show is an opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to come together in an incredible setting, surrounded by the latest in yacht technology and design. Whether you are a buyer looking to make a purchase, or an exhibitor looking to connect with new clients, this event is a must for your calendar.