Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the "Yachting Capital of the World" will host the 61st annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show on October 28 - Nov 1, 2020.

This renowned event in the yachting world will return for another momentous occasion towards the tail end of this year. Every year, the show exhibits a vast array of the industry's latest boats and yachts of all sizes, worldwide debuts, plus a medley of marine products and accessories to enhance the nautical lifestyle. From yacht builders and designers to exotic cars and brokerage yachts, this show has something for everyone!