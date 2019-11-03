The Ultimate Boat Show Experience! Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the "Yachting Capital of the World" will host the 60th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show on October 30 - Nov 3, 2019.

Located steps from the beach in sunny South Florida, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show hosts 1,200+ exhibitors and has over 1,500+ boats on display. Products range from sunglasses to superyachts and everything in between.

Each year the show exhibits a vast array of the industry's latest boats and yachts of all sizes, including worldwide debuts plus a medley of marine products and accessories to enhance the nautical lifestyle. From yacht builders and designers to exotic cars and brokerage yachts, this show has something for everyone!

The crown jewel of the show is the Superyacht Village and marina, where vessels over 300 feet will be exhibited. The newest enclave for superyachts and superyacht enthusiasts, Superyacht Village is an exclusive marina and on-land destination area that will display the most spectacular yachts in the show. Framed by a notable display of some of the world's most spectacular vessels and exhibits by renowned shipyards, Superyacht Village and marina will also feature yacht toys including helicopters, personal submarines, as well as exotic and collectible automotive. An on-site dining destination, exclusive VIP events and areas of discovery will also pop up within Superyacht Village.