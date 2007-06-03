Since 1996, Les Voiles d'Antibes, organized every year around the first week of June, mark the opening of the Mediterranean circuit for the Yachts of Tradition and the Metric Classes (and the first stage of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge of 2006 to 2018).

Organized at the very beginning of the season, Les Voiles d'Antibes welcomes each year, a selection of the most beautiful vintage yachts (built before 1950), classic yachts (built before 1976) and yachts spirit of tradition as well as the metric classes (6 MJI, 8MJI and the 12 MJI competitors of the America's Cup from 1958 to 1987), who have shaped since the end of the 19th century, the great history of Yachting International.

For most participants, this prestigious gathering represents the first major event of the Mediterranean season. The spring returned, the boats joined their ports of attachment in the Mediterranean. Some have been renovated and upgraded to optimize their performance, others have been sold or have changed crews. As a result, the participants are renewed each year around a core of mythical boats such as Ikra, Sovereign, Thendara, Lelantina, Outlaw, Adria, Cambria or Tuiga who have long been present at all regattas. Every year between five and fifteen new boats appear on the circuit. They are coming out of recent restorations or renovations. Antibes being the first big gathering of the season, the sailors,

Appreciated for the quality of its regattas (Match-Race for the metric classes and coastal courses, along the 23 km of coastline between the bays of Antibes and Juan-les-Pins for the other classes) and for the great conviviality which reign back on the ground, Les Voiles d'Antibes is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the Mediterranean circuit.

But Les Voiles d'Antibes is also in the purest tradition of Yachting, 5 days of entertainment and conviviality back to the dock. The welcome on land is certainly the warmest of the circuit. Organized around a village designed on the theme of celebration and conviviality. Antibes, famous all over the world for its Jazz festival, had to associate music with sailing. With every day from 9:00 to 22:00 many exhibitions and events on the themes of the Sea and the Environment but also cocktails, concerts, parades and many other surprises and challenges that every night bring joy and joy. in a good mood the Village of Sails and the Port Vauban, 1st Marina of Europe.