The Miami Yacht Show is the top-rated luxury yacht show taking place on America's Lower East Court this coming February 13-17, 2020.

This year, the highly anticipated event will be taking place in a new location at One Herald Plaza between the Venetian and MacArthur causeways, from Feberuary 13-17, 2020. THe Miami Yacht Show will see the best pick of the world's new and pre-owned luxury vessels showcased in a unique setting, with exhibitions from the world's biggest names in custom yacht building.

With a fresh look & layout, the new location is just north of downtown Miami along Biscayne Bay near the Adrienne ArshtCenter for the Performing Arts, Art Wynwood, the premier winter destination contemporary and modern art fair in South Florida and the Sea Isle Marina. Minutes away from major interstates, famous shopping districts and a Metromover one stop away from the new Brightline station, this year's show will see new additions such as 3,500 parking spaces, additional on-land exhibition space, as well as it being ideally located close to Super Yacht Miami at Island Gardens Deep Harbour on Watson Island. The Windward VIP Lounge, presented by Ulysse Nardin, the official timekeeper of the Miami Yacht Show also returns with even more VIP benefits including unique experiences and events in an indoor and outdoor oasis featuring unobstructed views of the Miami Yacht Show.

The show promises to be a must-see for yacht lovers, owners and charterers in America's Lower East Coast, and should not be missed this coming winter. Whether you are general admission or VIP, tickets for the Miami Yacht Show are now available for the 2020 inauguration via the show's official site. Get them now!