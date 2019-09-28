Discover the fascinating superyacht world in the iconic Port Hercules of the Principality of Monaco. Yacht owners, future superyacht purchasers or charterers, decision-makers in the yachting and luxury industries attend the Monaco Yacht Show to celebrate the quintessence of the superyacht lifestyle. Every year, 120 extraordinary one-off superyachts are on display, of which 40 new launches are unveiled in a worldwide debut.

In 1991, the Principality of Monaco noticed a gap in the market for an event dedicated to superyachts over 24m in size. Home to a number of wealthy residents and with a long nautical history, what better location than the iconic Port Hercules? In the years that followed, the show would try on many hats before taking its crown as the largest superyacht show in the world.

Today it is fair to describe the Monaco Yacht Show as a micro-economy. This year over 600 companies will exhibit, with employees flocking to Monaco and the surroundings for a full week of action. It’s estimated that around 300 people are involved in the set-up of exhibition space alone and if these figures don’t provide enough wow-factor, it's further reported that the value of the yachts present will reach over four billion euros - with the average cost of a yacht placed at around 38 million euros.

This year's edition of the world-famous event is set to be bigger and better than ever, with more boats flocking to the stunning Mediterranean principality than ever before.

Monaco Yacht Show 2019 runs from September 25-28, where the Superyachts.com team will be on the ground in our dedicated Breaking News Centre to bring you all the latest news from the biggest names in the superyacht industry.