Monaco Yacht Show
The Monaco Yacht Show is the must-attend event for anyone and everyone involved in the yachting industry, and will be back for its 30th inauguration this September 23-26.
The star-studded guests of the show include the world's largest and most exciting superyachts, the biggest builders in the industry, as well as renowned designers, naval architects and refit yards. Superyachts.com will as usual be conducting interviews with leading industry figureheads in our established Breaking News Centre, discussing some of the most topical themes of the year, from new launches to concepts.