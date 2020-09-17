Newport Charter Yacht Show
As the leading yacht show for the Northeast region of North America, Newport Charter Show is an event not to be missed for superyacht owners, charterers, brokers and anyone else involved or interested in the yachting industry. Now entering its 35th year of existence, this show is a true showcase of the region's finest luxury charter yachts, alongside associated luxury goods and services catering to the charter industry.
This four-day event is dedicated exclusively to yacht charter professionals; agents, owners, brokers and captains in the dynamic, picturesque setting of Newport, Rhode Island. The Newport Charter Yacht Show is produced by Newport Shipyard, also the host to the Newport Brokerage Boat Show held concurrently with the Newport International Boat Show each September. The above image credits go to © Billy Black.