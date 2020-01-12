The fifth installation of the Thailand Yacht Show will once again take place at the grand location of the Royal Phuket Marina, where the best aspects of yacht charter and luxury lifestyle will be combined in an event which epitomizes the zeitgeist of the region’s thriving marine industry and culture.

From the latest yachts to the state-of-the-art luxury products and services, this year's Thailand Yacht Show promises to have something for everyone. The event perfectly caters for Asia’s fast growing and diverse population of HNWIs and realises the Prime Minister’s goal of making Thailand the principal yachting destination in Asia.

Against the stunning backdrop of the Royal Phuket Marina, some of the best known yachts on the market will dot the waters for 3 thiriving days of excitement. The Thailand Yacht Show also presents the ideal business opportunity, for networkers to chance to engage with key stakeholders from builders and brokers to property developers and travel organisers.

Phuket itself is also a stunning superyacht destination well worth the visit. Located in the heart of South East Asia, Phuket is an ideal base for tourists looking to explore some of the region’s most beautiful sailing grounds.