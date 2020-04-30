Industry News

16 Apr 2020

As the superyacht industry weathers the unforeseen storm of the Covid-19 outbreak, companies are beginning to look forward to a future beyond this crisis, and there are many reasons for optimism. Health and security have been a widespread priority during this challenging period, and rightly so, yet while many doors have been closed, it is worth taking a look at those which have been opened. Echo Yachts is one such, and an opportunity for high-quality custom superyacht projects at a remarkable rate has arisen for shrewd owners and brokerage firms…