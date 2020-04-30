Industry News

Videoworks’ Hybrid Innovation on the Extra 130 Alloy
New Zealand: A Promising Superyacht Prospect in Covid-19
Against the Odds: Westport's Strength in Brokerage
M/Y Ramble on Rose Captain on Superyacht Isolation
Operation Nasama: YachtAid Global Support for Vanuatu
Videoworks’ Hybrid Innovation on the Extra 130 Alloy
New Zealand: A Promising Superyacht Prospect in Covid-19
Against the Odds: Westport's Strength in Brokerage
M/Y Ramble on Rose Captain on Superyacht Isolation
Operation Nasama: YachtAid Global Support for Vanuatu
Displaying all 1520 stories published
Palumbo Superyachts: Shipyard Operations Update
Palumbo Superyachts has issued an operations update which will come as reassuring news for clients and all those associated with the group.
PHI Support Vessel: Alia Yachts’ 36m Hull Turned
Turkish-based Alia Yachts has issued a construction update on its 36m shadow vessel, due for delivery next year. The yard has turned the hull of its latest aluminium build, which, once completed, will provide support to Royal Huisman’s 55m in-build sailing yacht PHI.
Echo Yachts: An Opportunity Amidst the Uncertainty
As the superyacht industry weathers the unforeseen storm of the Covid-19 outbreak, companies are beginning to look forward to a future beyond this crisis, and there are many reasons for optimism. Health and security have been a widespread priority during this challenging period, and rightly so, yet while many doors have been closed, it is worth taking a look at those which have been opened. Echo Yachts is one such, and an opportunity for high-quality custom superyacht projects at a remarkable rate has arisen for shrewd owners and brokerage firms…
30th Monaco Yacht Show Set to Go Ahead
The world is in an unprecedented era, characterised by lockdown measures across all corners of the globe, widespread travel bans and the prohibition of mass gatherings and events. Announcements of postponements from a multitude of yacht shows, from Palm Beach to Singapore, have led some commentators to question whether the world’s largest superyacht show, the Monaco Yacht Show, will take place. Today, the show organisers assured that it will.
Bilgin Yachts' 80m Tatiana on Sea Trials
The recently launched Tatiana, the first hull of Bilgin’s 263 series and the largest yacht ever to be built in Turkey, has successfully undergone her first stage of sea trials.
The Beauty of Home
Heesen’s 50-metre M/Y Home offers a serenity on the water like no other. Designed, built and engineered to create a seamless experience, Heesen has curated a true harmony on the water through a multitude of creations that make staying onboard, a home away from home with a sustainable edge. What could be better?