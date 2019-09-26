Read online now
A Look Inside Riva's 50m Race with Videoworks
Nordhavn x Vripack Interior Collaboration Revealed
Play
The Most Exciting Superyacht Interiors of 2019
Play
MYS 19: Talking Trends with Reymond Langton
Play
MYS 19: New Ventures with Luxury Projects
Play
MYS 19: Homegrown Talent Sabrina Monte-Carlo
Play
Valerie's Interior Revealed for the First Time Ever
Inside One of MYS 2019's Largest Yachts: 111m TIS
Luca Dini on the Evolution of Italian Excellence
Interior Design

Interior Insight: Elegance and Comfort On Grand Ocean

Grand Ocean is the definition of a luxury yacht. Though impressive, her 80 metre steel naval architecture is rather upstaged by her interiors; custom designed by celebrated French interior designer Alberto Pinto down to the finest detail. From her opulent mosaic pool to the ivory grand piano in her main salon, ‘elegance’ is the operative word on-board this mega yacht.

Interior Design

Interior Insight: The Private Opulence of Agora III

For this week’s Interior Insight, we look to ISA Yacht and the stunning semi-displacement Alloy recently rechristened Agora III. The latest addition to the new aluminium line, this 43m maintains graceful distinguishing features of the shipyards other 33 models, whilst also bringing something fresh to the brand - namely, an elegantly bespoke interior…

Interior Design

Interior Insight: A World of Contrasts Onboard O'Mega

82.62m O’Mega is a yacht of contrasts. Her interior, curated by Giorgio Vafiadis, manages to simultaneously capture an ambience of traditionalism and modernism. For this week’s interior insight, we take a closer look at the pleasing contradiction of her indoor spaces…

Interior Design

Interior Insight: The Vintage Opulence of Areti

85m Areti is a tour-de-force from yacht building giant Lurssen. Aside from her awe-inspiring stature, her interior is one of the finest on the water. Unfettered luxury is what characterises Areti - her Winch-orchestrated spaces truly exemplify what is meant by the phrase ‘floating mansion’.

Interior Design

The Yachting Oscars

In honour of the Oscars last weekend, we decided to conduct an awards ceremony of our own. The results are in… Here are the best, weirdest and most wonderful superyachts to top their categories:

Interior Design

Interior Insight: The Minimal Glamour of Sealyon

For this week’s Interior Insight we take a peek inside Sealyon, the gorgeous VSY superyacht currently for sale with IYC. An impeccable maintenance program and recent five year survey means that she is in top-drawer condition, however Sealyons’s aesthetic is arguably her biggest drawcard.

