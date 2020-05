6 Jan 2020

In 2019 we dedicated considerable energy to the discussion of superyacht design; an immensely dynamic field in which designers and architects must constantly strive to predict, realise and surpass their clients’ desires before they have even been conceived. As we reflect on this discussion in the new year, we spoke with Andrew Krueger, President of H. Krueger & Associates - an established US-based interior design firm boasting an enviously wide portfolio, who have now momentously finalised their 50th year of successfully realising their clients’ every vision.