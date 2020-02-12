Marina News

Queensland Prepares to Welcome World’s Largest Superyachts
Captains, Charter & A Superyacht Service: Down Under
Porto Montenegro Unveils Dynamic 2020 Yachting Calendar
Queensland Prepares to Welcome World’s Largest Superyachts
Captains, Charter & A Superyacht Service: Down Under
Porto Montenegro Unveils Dynamic 2020 Yachting Calendar
Displaying all 131 stories published
MYS 19: Port Denia on Offering a Full Service
Albert Morell, General Manager of the Spanish Marina Port Denia, speaks to superyachts.com about the technical strengths of his marina and the reasons why it is a thriving spot for summer retreats.
MYS 19: Welcome to Port de Toulon
On the fourth and final day of the Monaco Yacht Show 2019 we spoke to Christopher Auckland, Commercial Development & Management at Port de Toulon. He spoke about his initiatives to increase yacht traffic into the navy-protected port; perfect for a technical stopover.
MYS 19: Porto Montenegro an Eastern Superyacht Hub
A slice of paradise on the emerald waters of the Adriatic Sea, Porto Montenegro was opened in 2009 and now, after 10 years and 500m euros of investment, is looking to build on this investment and establish its niche area as a marina. Danilo Kalezic spoke to superyachts.com during MYS 2019 about the Marina’s ambitions.
MYS 19: Yas Marina Becoming a Leading Homeport
General Manager of the Yas Marina, Billy Canellas, stopped by the Breaking News Centre at the Monaco Yacht Show to talk about why the Abu Dhabi based marina is becoming homeport of choice for many of the superyacht elite.
The Long Haul: Port Denia's Very Special Niche
It may be September, but there is still time to fit in a quick summer (ish) break. We speak with Richard Nettleton of Port Denia, who explains why the Spanish Coast and the Balearic Islands still reign supreme as a European superyacht destination, and what makes this marina particularly special...
Yalıkavak Marina: The Land of the Eternal Blue
For a summer of serenity and comfort, lifted by the perfect balance of luxury and adventure, one must look no further than the favoured Yalıkavak Marina. Resting on Turkey’s stunning Bodrum Peninsula, Yalıkavak Bay has become a thriving destination for the Superyacht community and voted World’s Best Luxury Superyacht Marina 2018-2019.