Majesty 120: Gulf Craft Proclaim New Era With Launch
First AMELS Yacht of the Year Launched: 62.5m AMELS 206
Project Triton Launched and Ready for Sea Trials
In what has been a remarkable week even for the most esteemed of shipbuilders, Dutch yard Heesen have announced the launch of 50m Project Triton ahead of sea trials in the North Sea.
Heesen Launches Second Hybrid Yacht: 50m Electra
In a great fortnight for new launches, Dutch shipyard Heesen have announced the launch of their second hybrid yacht in the 5000 aluminium FDHF class. The launch of YN 19150, or Project Electra, follows the industry accolades of motor yacht Home, an innovative and eco-friendly vessel known for its propulsion system and fast displacement hull design.
Rossinavi Launches 50m MY LEL
This weekend Italian shipyard Rossinavi announced their highly-anticipated first launch of 2020, the 50m M/Y LEL. After only a remarkable two years under construction, the project hit the water at Rossinavi’s Pisa facility to widespread industry acclaim.
Benetti Launches Flagship Fibreglass Diamond 145
Benetti has launched the first unit of its Diamond 145 model, a 44-metre fibreglass superyacht. INK, the flagship of the Class category, hit the water for the first time after leaving the Benetti slipway in Viareggio as a large crowd of spectators greeted her arrival with enthusiasm.
Lurssen Launches First Top 100 Yacht of 2020: 87m Hawaii
All eyes were on German shipyard Lurssen’s Bremen facilities this morning as the long-awaited 87m Project Hawaii hit the water for the first time. The new build will mark Lurssen’s first Top 100 yacht of the new year.
Abeking & Rasmussen Launches 68m Soaring
This weekend saw the launch of the highly-anticipated 68m superyacht Soaring from Abeking & Rasmussen’s prestigious shipyard in Lemwerder, Germany. Hitting the water for the first time on Saturday, Soaring takes inspiration from the elegant flight of an eagle, and boasts a smooth and sleek exterior design in line with her namesake.