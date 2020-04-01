Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

Gulf Craft: Majesty 120 Begins Sea Trials
Gulf Craft: Majesty 120 Begins Sea Trials
Top 100: Golden Yachts Launches 95m O’Pari
Top 100: Golden Yachts Launches 95m O’Pari
Play
GALENE: 25th Amels 180 Superyacht Launched
GALENE: 25th Amels 180 Superyacht Launched
Play
Damen Launches 55m Yacht Support Blue Ocean
Damen Launches 55m Yacht Support Blue Ocean
Majesty 120: Gulf Craft Proclaim New Era With Launch
Majesty 120: Gulf Craft Proclaim New Era With Launch
Bilgin Launches Turkey’s Largest Yacht
Bilgin Launches Turkey’s Largest Yacht
Play
First AMELS Yacht of the Year Launched: 62.5m AMELS 206
First AMELS Yacht of the Year Launched: 62.5m AMELS 206
70m Benetti Superyacht FB273 Launched
70m Benetti Superyacht FB273 Launched
A Benetti Launch Extravaganza
A Benetti Launch Extravaganza

New launches News Archive

Displaying all 1057 stories published

Read story
New Launches

Project Triton Launched and Ready for Sea Trials

In what has been a remarkable week even for the most esteemed of shipbuilders, Dutch yard Heesen have announced the launch of 50m Project Triton ahead of sea trials in the North Sea.

Project Triton Launched and Ready for Sea Trials
Watch video
New Launches

Heesen Launches Second Hybrid Yacht: 50m Electra

In a great fortnight for new launches, Dutch shipyard Heesen have announced the launch of their second hybrid yacht in the 5000 aluminium FDHF class. The launch of YN 19150, or Project Electra, follows the industry accolades of motor yacht Home, an innovative and eco-friendly vessel known for its propulsion system and fast displacement hull design.

Heesen Launches Second Hybrid Yacht: 50m Electra
Watch video
New Launches

Rossinavi Launches 50m MY LEL

This weekend Italian shipyard Rossinavi announced their highly-anticipated first launch of 2020, the 50m M/Y LEL. After only a remarkable two years under construction, the project hit the water at Rossinavi’s Pisa facility to widespread industry acclaim.

Rossinavi Launches 50m MY LEL
Watch video
New Launches

Benetti Launches Flagship Fibreglass Diamond 145

Benetti has launched the first unit of its Diamond 145 model, a 44-metre fibreglass superyacht. INK, the flagship of the Class category, hit the water for the first time after leaving the Benetti slipway in Viareggio as a large crowd of spectators greeted her arrival with enthusiasm.

Benetti Launches Flagship Fibreglass Diamond 145
Watch video
New Launches

Lurssen Launches First Top 100 Yacht of 2020: 87m Hawaii

All eyes were on German shipyard Lurssen’s Bremen facilities this morning as the long-awaited 87m Project Hawaii hit the water for the first time. The new build will mark Lurssen’s first Top 100 yacht of the new year.

Lurssen Launches First Top 100 Yacht of 2020: 87m Hawaii
Watch video
New Launches

Abeking & Rasmussen Launches 68m Soaring

This weekend saw the launch of the highly-anticipated 68m superyacht Soaring from Abeking & Rasmussen’s prestigious shipyard in Lemwerder, Germany. Hitting the water for the first time on Saturday, Soaring takes inspiration from the elegant flight of an eagle, and boasts a smooth and sleek exterior design in line with her namesake.

Abeking & Rasmussen Launches 68m Soaring
news Search
Featured Events