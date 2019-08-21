M/Y Ramble on Rose Captain on Superyacht Isolation
63m SuRi Completes Revolutionary In-Water Refinish
‘Poetic and Useful’: Lurssen's €13m Shipyard Development
MYS 19: From Refit to New Build with Balk Shipyard
Derecktor Shipyard on Catering for Bigger Builds
This week we heard exciting news from across the pond as Derecktor Shipyard announced it will be upgrading hoisting facilities to lift larger and longer superyachts in its Dania Beach yard on America’s East Coast. We took the opportunity to catch up with James Brewer, Head of Business Development at Derecktor, to find out what this means for the renowned refit yard and touch upon what Derecktor has in store for the upcoming months.
Refit of Benetti Giant 65m Rahil by KRM
Turkish shipyard KRM has successfully completed the refit of the 65-metre Benetti yacht Rahil, formerly Nataly. The refit included important work which had previously been abandoned by other shipyards, warranting KRM to declare this as “one of the most important projects we have ever delivered”.
90m Voyager: First Fully-Integrated Superyacht
The largest project ever undertaken in the 30 year history of Florida-based Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) has been completed. Following a three year conversion from a commercial vessel, the custom 90m M/Y Voyager has been unveiled in Fort Lauderdale and becomes the first fully-integrated ocean-going superyacht, boasting some impressive unique innovations.
Part 2: The Evolution of Shipbuilding with Balk Shipyard
In an appointment that has the industry buzzing with speculation about the direction of the company’s future endeavours, Balk Shipyard has recently welcomed a new chief operations manager. We at Superyachts.com had the opportunity to speak with new COO Melvin Van Campenhout, as well as long standing CEO Daan Balk, about the vision of a shipyard responding to the shifting sands of an industry that is forever getting bigger and bolder.
Part 1: The Evolution of Shipbuilding with Balk Shipyard
In an appointment that has the industry buzzing with speculation about the direction of the company’s future endeavours, Balk Shipyard has recently welcomed a new Chief Operations Manager. We at Superyachts.com had the opportunity to speak with new COO Melvin Van Campenhout, as well as long standing CEO Daan Balk, about the vision of a shipyard responding to the shifting sands of an industry that is forever getting bigger and bolder.
Balk Shipyard on the Art of Refitting
Balk Shipyards is one of the world’s leading refit specialists, with over 200 years of experience upgrading and maintaining the most remarkable superyachts in the world. Case in point: M/Y Dancing Hare.