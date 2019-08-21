Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

M/Y Ramble on Rose Captain on Superyacht Isolation
M/Y Ramble on Rose Captain on Superyacht Isolation
63m SuRi Completes Revolutionary In-Water Refinish
63m SuRi Completes Revolutionary In-Water Refinish
Newly Rebuilt Lady E Returns to Charter Market
Newly Rebuilt Lady E Returns to Charter Market
‘Poetic and Useful’: Lurssen's €13m Shipyard Development
‘Poetic and Useful’: Lurssen's €13m Shipyard Development
Ragnar: ICON Launches 68m Conversion Explorer
Ragnar: ICON Launches 68m Conversion Explorer
Play
The Biggest & Best Refits Announcements of 2019
The Biggest & Best Refits Announcements of 2019
Derecktor Fort Pierce Opening Announced at FLIBS
Derecktor Fort Pierce Opening Announced at FLIBS
Play
The Success Story of Sherakhan: From Navy to Now
The Success Story of Sherakhan: From Navy to Now
Play
MYS 19: From Refit to New Build with Balk Shipyard
MYS 19: From Refit to New Build with Balk Shipyard

Refits News Archive

Displaying all 154 stories published

Read story
Refit

Derecktor Shipyard on Catering for Bigger Builds

This week we heard exciting news from across the pond as Derecktor Shipyard announced it will be upgrading hoisting facilities to lift larger and longer superyachts in its Dania Beach yard on America’s East Coast. We took the opportunity to catch up with James Brewer, Head of Business Development at Derecktor, to find out what this means for the renowned refit yard and touch upon what Derecktor has in store for the upcoming months.

Derecktor Shipyard on Catering for Bigger Builds
Read story
Refit

Refit of Benetti Giant 65m Rahil by KRM

Turkish shipyard KRM has successfully completed the refit of the 65-metre Benetti yacht Rahil, formerly Nataly. The refit included important work which had previously been abandoned by other shipyards, warranting KRM to declare this as “one of the most important projects we have ever delivered”.

Refit of Benetti Giant 65m Rahil by KRM
Read story
Refit

90m Voyager: First Fully-Integrated Superyacht

The largest project ever undertaken in the 30 year history of Florida-based Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) has been completed. Following a three year conversion from a commercial vessel, the custom 90m M/Y Voyager has been unveiled in Fort Lauderdale and becomes the first fully-integrated ocean-going superyacht, boasting some impressive unique innovations.

90m Voyager: First Fully-Integrated Superyacht
Read story
Refit

Part 2: The Evolution of Shipbuilding with Balk Shipyard

In an appointment that has the industry buzzing with speculation about the direction of the company’s future endeavours, Balk Shipyard has recently welcomed a new chief operations manager. We at Superyachts.com had the opportunity to speak with new COO Melvin Van Campenhout, as well as long standing CEO Daan Balk, about the vision of a shipyard responding to the shifting sands of an industry that is forever getting bigger and bolder.

Part 2: The Evolution of Shipbuilding with Balk Shipyard
Read story
Refit

Part 1: The Evolution of Shipbuilding with Balk Shipyard

In an appointment that has the industry buzzing with speculation about the direction of the company’s future endeavours, Balk Shipyard has recently welcomed a new Chief Operations Manager. We at Superyachts.com had the opportunity to speak with new COO Melvin Van Campenhout, as well as long standing CEO Daan Balk, about the vision of a shipyard responding to the shifting sands of an industry that is forever getting bigger and bolder.

Part 1: The Evolution of Shipbuilding with Balk Shipyard
Watch video
Refit

Balk Shipyard on the Art of Refitting

Balk Shipyards is one of the world’s leading refit specialists, with over 200 years of experience upgrading and maintaining the most remarkable superyachts in the world. Case in point: M/Y Dancing Hare.

Balk Shipyard on the Art of Refitting
news Search
Featured Events