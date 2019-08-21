21 Aug 2019

This week we heard exciting news from across the pond as Derecktor Shipyard announced it will be upgrading hoisting facilities to lift larger and longer superyachts in its Dania Beach yard on America’s East Coast. We took the opportunity to catch up with James Brewer, Head of Business Development at Derecktor, to find out what this means for the renowned refit yard and touch upon what Derecktor has in store for the upcoming months.