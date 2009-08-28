The new semi-custom series has been created to allow Blohm + Voss clients to profit from the shipyard’s extensive experience in large new builds but at the same time reap the benefits of reduced delivery times and building costs.



The new Blohm + Voss fast yacht features a long stretched profile and unique exterior styling that combines speed and sportive appearance with luxurious accommodations and well-protected outdoor areas.

Two MTU engines coupled to two Wärtsilä 9000 water jets combine with two gas turbines coupled to another two water jet boosters to produce close to 110,000hp; allowing the superyacht to reach maximum speeds of 40 knots.

In terms of distance covered on the water, this kind of engine power means the B+V 110 MY/fast can travel between Monaco and Athens non-stop in only one day.

Besides impressive speeds, the new model hosts an internal layout that has been designed to ensure the most efficient use of space.

On the top deck of the six-level vessel can be found the bridge, while the entire deck below is dedicated to the owner’s suite; a 280 square-metre area that includes a bow-facing stateroom with en suite, office, reception and waiting area, and a spacious outdoor area which provides privacy and protection when sunbathing.

The fourth deck is home to social and entertainment areas well-equipped with a generous lounge, two Jacuzzis, a formal dining area convertible to conference room, library, and gymnasium.

One deck below can be found the guest accommodations consisting of six cabins for 12 guests.

This third deck also provides a side gangway for boarding the yacht which leads directly to the main lobby beside the lift and main staircase.

Aft can be found a cinema and spacious outdoor area for soaking up the sun.

Deck two houses the tender garages which are capable of taking a small light-weight plane and a 7 metre tender as well as a variety of water toys.