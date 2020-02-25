Amadea will become the largest ever yacht to have been displayed at either event, demonstrating the increased appeal of the Middle East as a superyacht destination as well as the ambitions of the shows to compete with the well-established European shows.

Built by German shipbuilding giant Lurssen and delivered in 2017, Amadea has earned her place amongst the most revered superyachts on the waters. Her design is fruit of a powerhouse collaboration between Espen Oeino and Francois Zuretti, two esteemed names in the industry. The result is a sophisticated, elaborate and complex superyacht that is instantly recognisable for her unique features. Espen’s ultra-sleek exterior features hosts a 10-metre length pool that overflows into the azure blue sea. Amadea sleeps 16 guests across her six decks in an airy and luxury interior courtesy of Zuretti. In addition to being a statement of pure opulence, Amadea was designed with family at the centre and among her exciting amenities is a home cinema, massage room and sauna.

“Amadea is a symbol of power and a testimonial of Imperial’s savoir-faire in the superyacht industry,” stated Julia Stewart, Imperial Director. Imperial acted as the Owner’s representative and Build Supervisor during the construction period, and the superyacht will be available to view exclusively through Imperial in the Middle East.

“Being available in the Middle East for a selected clientele of connoisseurs and being among the first to explore the region with a vessel of this size available for sale represent a fantastic opportunity for our company. We look forward to realize some great achievements,” continued Stewart.

Eric Lepeingle, Imperial’s Head of Sales & Charter, added that “Amadea is the epitome of luxury, a living legend and the perfect symphony between attention to detail and utmost comfort at every level. She is ready to immediately welcome her new passionate owner.”

The first to kick off will be the Dubai International Boat from 10th to 14th March, where Amadea will be displayed at Berth MD-01 as the pinnacle of the show. The 106-metre superyacht will then head to the Qatar International Boat Show where she will be exhibited at V1-V2 from 18th March.