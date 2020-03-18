We asked Eric Lepeingle, Head of Sales & Charter at Imperial - who managed the build project from the very beginning to delivery - to sum up a few of the remarkable features on-board Amadea. This is, of course, no easy task.

'It’s very difficult to summarize in a few lines as Amadea is a wonder of her own,' Lepeingle began. Taking in her many remarkable features, from distinctive ‘clam-shell’ exterior, to her 10-metre infinity pool on main deck, from her Winter Garden on Sun Deck to her Moroccan Spa with its impressive folding terrace, it is not difficult to see what Lepeingle means. 'Only a detailed viewing on board could really give the impressive feeling of a luxury 100m+ superyacht!'

There are three distinguishing factors setting Amadea apart from other superyachts on the brokerage market, Lepeingle went on. As the most recent Lurssen launch of over 100m on the market today, Amadea is an incredibly contemporary vessel having been built just under three years ago.

On top of this, she boasts ‘the most detailed interior ever built at the German facilities’, and remains in turn-key condition with thanks to the utmost care from her meticulous crew.

‘She is in an equivalent shape as a brand new build yacht!’ Lepeingle added.

In regards to Amadea’s highly anticipated Middle Eastern tour, of course, adjustments have had to be made.

‘We had to adjust our tour and operational procedures to cope with the current worldwide situation and give the opportunity for potential buyers to come and see her in full security.’

Amadea is currently berthed in Emirates Palace Marina, Abu Dhabi, where she is immediately available for viewings by serious buyers. ‘We are glad of the interest gained so far by the vessel in the area, and we look forward to inviting more VVIP to discover the excellence made by Imperial.’

Finally, we asked Lepeingle about the significance of the Middle Eastern region as a market for superyachts of Amadea’s stature. ‘We truly believe that Middle Eastern yacht owners and ultra high net worth individuals are part of the most educated people to appreciate those qualities and this level of detailing,’ he told us.

We would like to wish Amadea and the Imperial team the best of luck with the remainder of their Middle Eastern tour, and are excited to see where this remarkable superyacht will be heading to next.