Completed by the renowned German shipyard in 2017 under the codename Mistral, Amadea has been one of the most confidential projects in the world. Imperial Yachts, with a holistic superyacht management offering, were enlisted to represent the Owner and act as built supervisors during the construction, and now return to bring this magnificent yacht to the brokerage market.

Julie Stewart, Imperial Director, stated that “AMADEA is setting new boundaries in the superyacht industry for the 100-110m range”. Imperial’s enthusiasm for Amadea is a testament to her uniqueness. “Since her delivery and even today,” continues Julie Stewart, “very few superyachts can pretend having such level of completion and detailing. Luxury is all about the details: we made Imperial’s motto the essence of our work on board Amadea, and we are absolutely proud to release on the brokerage market such a fantastic vessel with proven credentials and exclusive amenities”.

Among these proven credentials of Amadea is the fact that the yacht has an exterior design penned by Espen Øino, the Norwegian mastermind who recently spoke to superyachts.com about designing the world’s largest yacht. Amadea’s design is sophisticated and elaborate, with an albatross sculpture at the bow marking her personal signature.

French designer Francois Zuretti is responsible for the exquisite interior styling of the 106m superyacht, which boasts luxurious accommodation for 16 guests sleeping and space for 22 guests cruising. An 8 cabin layout, spread out over 6 guest decks, includes a master stateroom on the Owner’s deck with an office, walk-in wardrobe and even a personal beauty salon. Among the other guest rooms are two double suites on the Bridge Deck and a twin VIP room on the Main Deck, all finished naturally to the highest levels of lavish comfort.

More than being a statement of divine luxury, Amadea is packed with an impressive arsenal of entertainment for her guests to enjoy. Around the superyacht her unique amenities stretch from a 10 metre infinity swimming pool to both indoor and outdoor Cinemas. For those with a taste for adventure on the water, Amadea carries equipment including 2 jet skis, a flyboard and a jetpack.

This most astonishing addition to the brokerage market will be displayed for the first time at the Monaco Yacht Show, and interested parties are able to arrange viewings exclusively through Imperial Yachts.