In typical Oceanco fashion, details of the 109 metre project are being kept highly confidential, for now. Not even the project name of the superyacht has been revealed yet, as she enters Zwijndrecht to undergo all remaining construction activities, it marks an exciting new chapter for Oceanco.

Headquartered in Alblasserdam, the Dutch shipyard is a champion of building world class yachts up to the 140m range. Oceanco is responsible for delivering some of the world’s most enviable yachts, including Jubilee and Black Pearl, and more recently delivered 90m DreAMboat earlier this year.

This latest 109m superyacht is to begin her construction journey at Oceanco’s new facilities, before moving 10km down river to Alblasserdam for outfitting. At the new facilities, she will undergo work including inside painting, the installation of large equipment and placement of her superstructure.

The new facilities in Zwijndretch reflect Oceanco’s initiative to protect its leading status as a builder of some of the world’s finest superyachts, with a clear vision to continue to accept challenging projects. Zwijndrecht is part of a long-term initiative for growth, expansion and consolidation of its construction activities. Oceanco is striving to improve efficiency, and the new facilities include a hub of offices set alongside the construction works to encourage synergy among co-workers from all parties.

The new facilities provide an impressive array of features. From the amenities fit to manufacture steel hulls and carry out maintenance/refit works, to the superyacht Brain Park and educational campus, Zwijndrecht is a shrewd investment from the Dutch builder.

Notably, the acquisition of Zwijndrecht demonstrates that even the largest and most prestigious builders constantly have to evolve and improve. Oceanco is setting an example through an investment that not only improves their capabilities, but also creates a circular economy that will lead to cost savings, job creation and a pragmatic use of energy and raw materials.

We look forward to sharing more updates on the progress of the 109m project, and to see what future gems the Zwijndrecht facility will welcome.