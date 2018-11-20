With her naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects, exterior design and layout by Nuvolari Lenard and interior by Reymond Langton Design, Bravo is quite unique. The entire design, build and delivery processes were overseen by an experienced team at Burgess, mainly due to the fact that this yacht is unlike any preceding Oceanco build thanks to her innovative and quite unique LIFE design.

LIFE revolves around intelligent naval architecture that leverages a number of fundamental principles, which 'create a harmonious balance between weight, power, technical areas and luxury interior on board'.

James Roy, Director of Lateral Naval Architects comments, "The LIFE design's use of advanced hybrid propulsion incorporating significant battery capability, combined with a single tier engine room allows the novel use of space to deliver areas of outstanding luxury accommodation."

The yacht’s design both inside and out is dynamic, futuristic and minimalist, a testimony to the talents of exterior designer Nuvolari-Lenard and interior designer Reymond Langton Design. The yacht's elegant contemporary interior compliments the exterior design, which is sleek, with minimalistic features and a cool off-white sheen.

“After the innovations introduced with Alfa Nero, Oceanco asked us to ‘raise the bar’ and create another remarkable and revolutionary design,” says Dan Lenard, senior partner of Nuvolari-Lenard. "Our approach with Bravo was to maintain a stunningly sleek profile without sacrificing any interior space. This new exterior style concept is bound to create a new design stream. It is important to us that we started this new stream together with Oceanco."

Taking position number 38 in the Top 100, Bravo is one of the largest launches of 2018 and the second Oceanco vessel to enter the forecast this year, superseding M/Y Dar by 19-metres. We look forward to seeing her on the water and wish her owners happy cruising!