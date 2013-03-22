An impressive line-up of over 40 boats in-the-water and more than 80 exhibitors representing in excess of 120 brands, created the make up of “Asia's favourite boat show” according to organisers at the luxurious Royal Phuket Marina.

The 102 foot Astondoa 'Blosson Uno', represented by Princess Yachts Thailand brokerage, is the largest boat on display this year and, at an asking price of €3.2 million, has attracted enough attention to become one of the main talking points on the boardwalk.

The cafes and bars, fresh seafood stalls, live music and fine dining provide the perfect al fresco setting for visitors and have created a lively boardwalk atmosphere at Royal Phuket Marina.

The Phuket International Boat Show opened Thursday 21st March and runs through to Sunday 24th March at Royal Phuket Marina from 11:00am to 7:00pm daily, closing 6:00pm on Sunday.