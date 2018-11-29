Currently ranked at 34 in our Top 100 list of largest yachts, Burgess originally sold Jubilee to her current owner before the New Construction team served as owner’s representative, providing technical consultancy and project management throughout the entire build process. Once delivered by the yard, Jubilee was placed in the hands of the Burgess sales team.

Jonathan Beckett, CEO of Burgess commented: “This marks a milestone in Burgess' history. Jubilee is very close to our hearts; following the initial introduction of Burgess client to shipyard, Burgess New Construction saw her successful build and delivery, then 18 months later our sales force closed the transaction, making it one of the largest deals not only in 2018, but in superyacht history. Oceanco really set the standard when producing this award-winning yacht, and I wish her new owners many happy years on board.”

This landmark sale caps a record-breaking 2018 for the Burgess brokerage team: 26 yachts sold, totalling a length of 1,388.2-metre, with the average length of sold yachts being 53.4-metres, a total which amasses over USD 1 billion in brokerage sales, a staggering amount for the British team.

In 2018 Jubilee was honoured with the award of Best Exterior Styling for Motor Yachts 45m and above. The judges commented: “Jubilee with its trompe l'oeil treatment of deck perimeters, curvaceous shapes and metallic blue and white paint scheme, among other unique elements, indeed presented a magnificent profile.”