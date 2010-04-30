According to Norwegian newspaper fvn.no, mega yacht Radiant is expected to reach Kristiansand in early May. M/Y Radiant was built in 2009 under the project name ‘Darius’ and was delivered to her new owner in February 2010. The mega yacht was designed by Tim Heywood to sport a powerful and sophisticated exterior, making her one of the most impressive yachts on the water. Radiant also offers a spacious and stylish interior designed by Glen Pushelburg.

The 110m motor yacht Radiant is reported to have been designed to rival M/Y Pelorus, the 115m mega yacht once owned by Roman Abramovich. M/Y Pelorus, also built to a Tim Heywood design, is deemed to be one of the most beautiful yachts on the water. The mega yacht was voted by the world's leading designers to be the 2nd most beautiful yacht - ever. The striking M/Y Radiant's exterior profile bears similarities to Pelorus and has been coined by British newspapers as one of the most expensive and safest yachts ever built.

M/Y Radiant holds state-of-the-art equipment and accommodates 16 people onboard. The luxury mega yacht features a helipad, gym, cinema and two swimming pools. M/Y Radiant can also match her levels of comfort and luxury with her almost militaristic safety. The mega yacht is even reported to hold a high-power water cannon that can lower a boat from 100m away.

The reason for M/Y Radiant's visit to the south coast of Norway is unknown as of yet. However, several other large superyachts are venturing to the area, which offers spacious and scenic waters to cruise and test a new yacht in preparation for delivery. Roman Abramovich travelled to Kristiansand in order to take delivery of the 115m M/Y Luna, whilst the world's largest yacht, M/Y Eclipse is widely expected to visit the area before the 2010 South African World Cup.