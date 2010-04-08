2010 Antibes Yacht Show Opens

The 2010 Antibes Yacht Show will feature a number of events that are sure to entice high-net worth individuals from around the world, including a display of some of the most impressive yachts on the water. A VIP lounge will be offering champagne with several seminars held in a top class restaurant.

The 2009 Antibes Yacht Show was widely considered a success, and the show has attracted a vast array of superyachts for sale and charter to the docks this year.

Sensei for sale

This beautiful 38.5 metre superyacht was built and styled in 1991 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. She was extended and refitted in 2007 at Admiral Marine by Glade Johnson Designs who are also responsible for the luxury interior.



Superyacht Sensei is also available for charter.

Sealyon for sale

Sealyon is a Mangusta 105 model built in 2006 by renowned shipyard Overmarine. The 31.4m superyacht can reach around 35knots at max speed with two high powered MTU diesel engines. Shaped for speed, Sealyon can easily maintain a high level of comfort with an enviable design.



Superyacht Sealyon is also available for charter.

Blind Date for sale

Blind Date is a 41m Lürssen built yacht, constructed with the classic Lürssen pedigree in 1995 with a refit in 2005. Her interior was the work of revered designer Patrick Knowles, offering an excellent use of space and keen eye for detail over her three luxurious decks.

Quest

This 36.60m superyacht offers an extremely comfortable and luxurious cruise aboard an expertly designed vessel. Designed by Stefano Righini and built by Benetti in 2009, her palatial interior was the brain child of Kate Bingham Interior Design and hosts panoramic windows in the forward superstructure.

Shandor

Superyacht Shandor is an exquisite 49.9 m vessel, with naval architecture and design by Gerhard Gilgenast and built by Fr. Schweers Shipyard in 1986. John Munford Design was responsible for the luxurious interior aboard Shandor.

The Antibes Yacht Show is well underway today after a opening ceremony with the Mayor of Antibes, Juan Le Pins with a Gala Dinner in the enviable Belles Rives Hotel. We look forward to bringing you the news from this exclusive and well loved yacht show until its close on the 11th April.