As more and more announcements roll in of attending presences at the world’s finest yacht show, Vlissingen based shipyard Amels have stated the recently launched Bel Abri will be harboured at the beautiful Port Hercules this September 22nd-25th.

The sixth hull to be produced to Tim Heywood’s sleek design, Bel Abri is part of Amels’ limited edition 171 range, with a significantly different layout to her sister-ships.

Bel Abri’s expanded owners suite is stretched over the allocated area for the main-deck starboard cabin, with an exquisite interior design by Italian architect Laura Sessa.

Delivered in April, Bel Abri was built solely for charter via Imperial, Bel Abri’s exclusive charter agent. During the Monaco Yacht Show, Amels will also be presenting the latest and largest addition to the Limited Editions fleet, further cementing the company's reputation as a leader in premium semi-custom yachts.

Amels will also be presenting details of their Sea-Axe design, ranging from 37m up to 67m in length, at their stand.