The famed blue walkways of Monaco were a hive of activity yesterday as visitors from all over the world were drawn to the attractions of the Monaco Yacht Show and the world class showcase of the best new superyachts.

Jamie Edmiston announced the re-branding of his latest acquisition, Linley, Camper & Nicholsons also announced a new image, and some of the biggest names in the Superyacht Industry joined Superyachts.com at our Breaking News Centre to discuss the key issues surrounding the modern yachting community.

Henk de Vries, CEO of Feadship, Eric de Saintdo, CEO of Camper & Nicholsons and the Rodriguez Group, Gaelle Tallarida, Managing Director of the Monaco Yacht Show, Espen Oeino and Giancarlo Ragnetti, CEO of Perini Navi were just a few of the names to join us at the Breaking News Centre yesterday; with many more key superyacht and luxury representatives scheduled for the week.

Running from the 21st to the 24th of September, keep up to date with the Monaco Yacht Show whether you’re at home or here at Port Hercules; all here on Superyachts.com.