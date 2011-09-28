Touching on the recent launch of the 43m Lady Trudy, Lamberto Tacoli explained, “It’s our number eight in the line of Navetta 43, quite a successful product for us as we started the first one maybe four years ago … and eight boats at 43 metres semi-custom is a good number if you compare it with the moment and the period. Lady Trudy is specific … we made special interiors for her, which is all white interior … it’s a really different boat. I think we can continue the Navetta line for two or three years more before moving to a different style.”

Standing for ‘Displacement Open Vessel’, the new CRN Dislopen line was launched in London earlier this year and focuses on its 46m, 52m and 62m high performance open yachts designed with the comfort and space of large displacement yachts.

“We designed this line called Dislopen as the look is a more open yacht but in reality is on a full displacement hull,” continues Lamberto. “There are three different products, a 46, 52 and 62 metre with the view that the life on board would be 80 percent on the main deck and the upper deck would be for the master cabin, so it’s a bet as I said but we started the first two, we signed a letter of intent for the 46 and the 52 so we’ll see in a couple of years when we meet again if the boat will be successful or not.”

CRN will be at the 52nd edition of the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show this month and will no doubt be showcasing designs for the upcoming Dislopen range.