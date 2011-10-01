Launched in 2004, the 47.5m Ellix Too was recently repainted, rejuvenated and reintroduced to potential buyers at the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show.

Ella Cisneros commented on what set Ellix Too apart from other superyachts for her, “It was a dream; I decided I wanted something that looked like an apartment so I built it in the way where it looked like a home rather than a yacht because I wanted to spend a lot of time on it”.

Ellix Too is the second in the ISA 470 series and features an exterior and interior design from Walter Franchini Architetto. However, design and art is something not unfamiliar with philanthropist Ella Cisneros, owner of the Cisneros Art Foundation.

“I started the foundation in 2002, so we’re going on ten years now,” comments Ella. “I started two museums in Florida … and the foundation is really about helping American emerging artists … we give them exhibitions, prizes, we have a board of commissioners and creators who choose the artists … then we take them to other places, promote them and give them opportunities to find galleries.”

Watch the full interview with Ella Cisneros above and gain an insight into how art and yachting are becoming synonymous with one another.