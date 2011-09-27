“Now it’s not any more our show, Ms Tallarida told Superyacht.com’s Shari Liu, “it’s the show of the exhibitors, so our big work is over.”

“We are exhausted, but we are really proud of the show and we’ve realised the work that we’ve done for the last 12 months because our work is all the year long.”

Gaëlle Tallarida started working for the Monaco Yacht Show in 1998. During her time, the team has expanded from 3 people managing the organization of the event to 10. But it is to Ms Tallarida that the responsibility for the smooth running of the show lies.

Having spent the opening morning at the show, she said that the early signs are of a busy event this year, with crowds flocking to the prestigious port on the opening day.

“What we can see from the moment it’s already really crowded,” she said. “It’s difficult to walk on the docks; it’s certainly a good idea of what will happen for the next three days.”

Finally, Ms Tallarida offered her thoughts on how the show has changed over the years.

She added: “Twenty years ago it was so tiny, so small, now we have 20,000 square metres of exhibition, 500 exhibitors…

“We are going step by step, we have some evolution and we manage to change a little the venue, the shape of the tent, more berths in the port, five new slots – it’s not easy because the port actually is not so large and we’ve already fully booked all of the docks.”