Perini Navi’s shipyard in Yildiz recently launched and delivered one of the most interesting superyachts of 2011, the 55m Galileo G; debuting for the first time ever at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. Discussing the range, Giancarlo noted, “When we started building sailing yachts, we took some of the points and the characteristics from our sailing yachts from the motor yacht because we wanted to build the same ability and comfort you found on a motor yacht but without destroying the line of the sailing yacht. Today, we build the contrary so we tried putting some of the ideas from a sailing yacht onto a motor yacht”.

The Vitruvius line of motor yachts has drawn a lot of attention from the global and superyacht press since the launch of Exuma in 2010, and without doubt, Galileo G will be drawing the attention of the bustling crowds here at Port Hercules this week.

Perini Navi are currently constructing a 73m explorer yacht under the Picchiotti Vitruvius brand, Giancarlo added, “This is an important milestone as this is the first of yacht of such dimensions we are building, in which it will give us a lot of new experience and technology for the next production of motor yachts and the new 73m Picchiotti will allow us to experience a lot of new technology.”

Perini Navi also hosted their fourth Perini Navi cup earlier this month. When asked about the atmosphere of the prestigious regatta, Giancarlo Ragnetti commented, “We decided, many years ago, to do something where the owners could have fun and try to compete. It was more or less the idea to have people around us, our owners, and try to create a family group feeling and this year … when giving the awards … I felt something different, they were very happy and relax and they enjoyed the event and being part of a family”.