When Hein Velema joined Fraser Yachts, the percentage of sales attributed to the new-build market was just 10%; however, using his infallible experience as CEO of SYBAss and de Voogt Naval Architects, Hein Velema managed to bring the number up to 40%.

Working at top level with a leading Dutch design company, the Superyacht Builders Association and now one of the world’ s leading brokerage firms, Hein Velema knows every detail to know about the life cycle of a superyacht.

When asked about how he installed his experience into Fraser Yacht’s construction “I’ve been seeing the superyacht industry from the builder’s point of view and the designer’s point of view for quite a long time, about 11 years, but I was also involved in the Holland Yachting Group … since my four years with Fraser Yachts, a company which is completely focused on the brokerage and charter and yacht management, I’ve brought a very broad perspective.”

Fraser Yachts recently started to work with Andrew Winch and Burgess on the latest 73m Proteksan Turquoise new-build project, announced at the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show.

Superyachts.com will be releasing more news on the project as it emerges; however, until then, watch the extended interview with Hein Velema for an exclusive insight into the expertise behind Fraser Yachts.