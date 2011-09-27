Set up just five years ago, Imperial Yachts have been expanding throughout the struggles of the last few years; even expanding their office space in Monaco to deal with the demand. When asked about the success over 2011, Julia commented, “For us it has been a great year, we have done some good sales, we sold the Amels 180 which is our big project under construction, and we have also been appointed as project managers over the construction of an 80m Abeking, so it’s going to be a busy time for us.”

As a company which is only five years old, we asked how Imperial came to gain the recognition it does today.

“If you ask me what the secret of our success is, I would say it is because we truly take care of our customers,” adds Julia. “We provide proper technical support, we have got a very strong financial department to customise costs of operations, we’re very careful with our crew recruitment and we also do things like charter and brokerage.”

In closing, Julia hinted at opening an office in London alongside a number of other hopes for 2011, “We hope to continue with our success and the projects under construction … we have some interesting developments, Arkley, the boat we manage, is going to the Maldives, Thailand and far afield so it’s a very exciting project.”