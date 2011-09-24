The society is the brainchild of a small group of yacht owners who were concerned by the deteriorating conditions of the seas. Their initial mission was to develop a compact, automated and cost-effective ocean and atmospheric monitoring system to install aboard their yachts, providing data to scientists on the health of the world’s oceans.

Today SeaKeeper’s innovative SeaKeeper 1000 is now deployed in more than 45 locations around the world, including yachts, cruise ships, ferry boats, buoys and piers.

Superyachts.com sat down with Michael Moore, chairman of the Seakeepers Society at the Monaco Yacht Show to discuss the organisation’s mission and their achievements so far.



“The SeaKeepers platform is a conceptual thing that we have to convince the yacht world that we are a yacht-centric charity and then to convince a significant number of players in the industry to participate in the charity,” Mr Moore told Superyacht.com’s Shari Liu.

“We’ve accomplished that to a certain extent, it’s a work in progress but we’ve achieved a nice synergy with the yachting world.”

Talking about the SeaKeeper 1000, Mr Moore emphasised how important the support from other organisations has been in enabling them to achieve their goals.

“It’s free of charge,” Mr Moore said. “These units once installed collect data, we beam the data to satellites made available to us for free. We’re very grateful to the national oceanographic administration for that.”

As well as the Oceanographic Administration, SeaKeeper 1000 is endorsed by the United Nations and the World Meteorological Organisation.

But perhaps most crucial of all are the members of the SeaKeepers Society who recognise the ocean’s critical importance to the life of the oceans and are committed to finding workable solutions to the problems now plaguing our seas.